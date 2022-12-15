The vitamins and minerals make the body able to carry out all the functions optimallywhen a deficiency of these nutrients can cause health problems ranging from mild to severe.

An example occurs when you are deficient in iron, folate and vitamin B12 which could lead to anemia.

For its part, deficiency at critical levels of vitamin D causes loss of bone density, triggering osteoporosis and fractures.

For this reason, one must be attentive to the amount of vitamins that are ingested with food so that a serious imbalance is not caused.

It is highly recommended that vitamins be acquired through food, leaving supplements aside.

With the arrival of the new year, resolutions focused on health care also arrive, such as losing weight and exercising more, within these it is also important that vitamins are included.

These are the most relevant vitamins that you should include in your diet in 2023

Vitamin A. It is found in carrots, squash, leafy greens, mangoes, and papayas. It aids the growth and development of the body, is required for vision, immune function, and reproduction.

B12 vitamin. It can be obtained from fish, poultry, milk, and fortified cereals. Helps keep nerves healthy as well as blood cells.

Vitamin C. Vitamin C can help fight infections like pneumonia and eliminate wrinkles as well. Drink orange juice, eat kiwi, strawberries, red and green bell peppers, broccoli, green leafy vegetables, and tomatoes.

Vitamin D. Also called the sunshine vitamin, it helps regulate the amount of calcium and phosphate present in the body. Vitamin D is necessary to maintain healthy bones, teeth, and muscles.

Vitamin E. Find vitamin E in almonds, avocados, pumpkin seeds, blackberries, apricots, raspberries, broccoli, and spinach. This is necessary for the care of the brain and vision.

Remember that all these nutrients are obtained as part of a balanced diet. If you need guidance, consult a doctor to tell you whether or not you require a vitamin supplement.