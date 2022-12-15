Ready, go, under the lights of Qatar shines the star Enea Bastianini, who tells the beautiful story of the Gresini team on the top step of the podium. It is also thanks to the contribution of the Romagna rider that Ducati can celebrate a record-breaking 2022 in style. For the occasion, the riders took to the streets in Bologna and, in addition to world champions Pecco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista (SBK champion) … Continue reading
#MotoGP #Bastianini #Lets #ahead #lets #repeat #Ducati #triumph
The player who is shaping up to leave Cruz Azul prior to Clausura 2023
The transfer market, in Mexico and around the world, was disrupted by the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A few...
Leave a Reply