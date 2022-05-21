At this time there are several veteran players who are about to complete their contract with their respective clubs, however, if they do not renew their contract, the reality is that they still have a lot to give in other squads and they would not be short of opportunities.

Here are five veterans who can be signed in the summer:

For now it is not known if those from Coapa are really going to renew the goalkeeper, since there have been several rumors about his possible departure to the mlsHowever, if not, there are several clubs that could look for him.

The four-time World Cup player still has good reflexes and it doesn’t sound unreasonable that any other team would want him in their ranks, due to the issue of quality and the media issue.

Despite his Americanist past, he quickly gained the trust of the celestial nation. In every game he leaves everything he has, even though he is 35 years old, remaining an oak and a great danger at set pieces with his head.

With the departure of the Peruvian John Reynoso of the technical chair, it is mentioned that the defender could also leave. If so, any club could look for him, especially those that are among the defenses with the most goals.

El Chapito has long guided the Panzas Verdes by being the captain and brains, but it is also speculated that he could leave the Bajío and land in Xolos, Necaxa either Cougarswhich speaks well of his talent.

At 36 years old, he is one of the oldest and if he does not extend his contract with La Fiera, it is already known that there are too many interested in hiring him.

Thanks to their good performances, Universidad Nacional came out well on several occasions, helping them to reach a League final and the final of Concachampionswithout forgetting that it is part of the Tricolor.

He is one of the best goalkeepers in the air and still has good reflexes, so several clubs will agree that he still has a lot to give.

In the same way, in the last semester it was not stellar in the eleventh of Reynosohowever, was one of the relays and its main characteristic is that it did not stop running on the field.

well remembered in Morelia and champion with the cement workers, the right-back could find shelter in another club to be able to hang up his boots.

Other veterans ending their contracts this year are: Jorge Torres Nile (34 years), Jesus Zavala (3. 4), Miguel Layun (33), Nestor Glass (33), Oscar Jimenez (33), rafael baca (32), Jesus Sanchez (32), Xavier Aquino (32), Guido Pizarro (32) and Isaac Brizuela (31).