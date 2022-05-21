Ellen van Dijk hopes to add her name to a historical list with her attack on the world hour record on Monday. In Grenchen, Switzerland, she will attempt to break the record of British Joscelin Lowden and follow in the footsteps of Keetie van Oosten-Hage and Leontien van Moorsel, among others.

Van Dijk first focuses on the distance of 48.405 kilometers that Lowden drove on the same track last year. She cannot say how much further she thinks she can go. “I start with laps under the schedule of the record,” she says. ,,Many people may not know Lowden, but she has really set something special with her record, a standard that is not easy to beat. I have a lot of respect for her. If I have a really good day, I try to accelerate.”

For Van Dijk, with her record attempt, a long-cherished wish comes true. "The hour record is something I've always said I wanted to do one day. I also indicated that when I signed a contract with my team Trek-Segafredo."

The 35-year-old cyclist is therefore very happy with the team that stands behind her. “This project is special to me. I don’t think a sponsor in women’s cycling has done so much to attack the world hour record before.”



I really see this as a completely different discipline Ellen van Dijk

She may be the reigning world time trial champion and multiple European champion in that discipline, but she had to learn a lot in preparation for this, says Van Dijk. ,,I really see this as a completely different discipline. I had to work on my aerodynamics and driving on the black line. I still have trouble riding exactly on that line.”

Another aspect that is new to Van Dijk has to do with the duration. There are no individual time trials of that length in women’s cycling. ,,The time trial at the last World Cup lasted 36 minutes. That’s the longest I’ve ridden. I’m only just over half way through this. And besides that you have curves and something to drive to. Here you have a black line and nothing else.”

Monday is all about her and people come to Grenchen especially to watch her drive. That can make her nervous. ,,I’m going to try to keep to myself as much as possible and not be distracted. But the atmosphere will motivate me.”

,,I hope I can set a good record”, says Van Dijk. “This record attempt is all about getting the best out of yourself.” A record that has to stand for a long time is not necessary, because she wants her attack to motivate other riders to make an attempt as well.





