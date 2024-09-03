The Monterrey Football Club made official the incorporation of the Argentine attacker Lucas Ocampos Starting with the 2024 Apertura Tournament, the player joins his former teammates at Sevilla; Jesus Manuel Corona and Oliver Torresas well as his compatriot on the bench, Martin Demichelis.
In this way, in the following list we leave you five things that you may not have known about the Argentine soccer player who would have his first experience in Mexican soccer.
The footballer was born in Quilmes on November 7, 1994, which means he is 30 years old.
His main position is left winger, but he can also play on the right side, his hiring is caused by the departure of Maximiliano Meza.
He began his professional career in 2011, at the age of 16, at River Plate, Argentina, a club in which he played in 2012, the year in which they achieved promotion to the First Division.
After his professional debut with River Plate in 2012, he left for AS Monaco of Ligue 1, where he made his debut in the UEFA Champions League. In 2015 he moved to Olympique de Marseille.
Between 2016-2017 a step through Italian football, being part of the Genoa and of the AC Milan. While in 2019 he joined Sevilla in Spain.
In 2022-2023 he was part of the Ajax from the Netherlands and returned again to Sevilla, his last club in Europe.
He has been part of the Argentine national team since the youth categories, where he began his journey in the U-15 team, with which he competed in 2009 in the South American Championship.
He played for Argentina’s senior team in the qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
