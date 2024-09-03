Welcome to the Monterrey Football Club, @Locampos15!💙🤍 The Argentine attacker, with a great international career and recognition in Europe and South America, will bring his competitiveness and talent on the field to mark his history with Azul y Blanco.👊🏼🔥 Let’s leave it all for the… pic.twitter.com/St6TwfoUOD — Rayados (@Rayados) September 3, 2024

Between 2016-2017 a step through Italian football, being part of the Genoa and of the AC Milan. While in 2019 he joined Sevilla in Spain.

In 2022-2023 he was part of the Ajax from the Netherlands and returned again to Sevilla, his last club in Europe.

He played for Argentina’s senior team in the qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.