“Afraid to take a dip in the pool because it will take off your tan? The chlorine, the enemy of tanning is a fake news that, once and for allshould be debunked. If anything, the Chlorine has an exfoliating effect on the skin because it dries it out making it less shiny. This is why the color we acquired at the seaside or in the mountains fades more quickly, but woe betide anyone who says that chlorine bleaches. Instead, we must hydrate our skin by drinking lots of water, following a healthy diet and taking supplements even when we return from vacation”. So Andrea Paro Vidolin, head of the Photodermatology Center at the Israelite Hospital in Romeexplains to Adnkronos Salute how to maintain your tan when you return from vacation in a few steps. “Air conditioning is also an enemy of tanning because it dries out the skin which, exfoliating as if we were doing a scrub or peeling, takes away the tan”, continues Paro Vidolin.

How to keep your skin tanned and glowing

Keeping your skin tanned, shiny and healthy is possible. Just follow a few simple rules. “First of all, moisturize your skin several times a day with specific creams, for the shower or bath use oily cleansers with a neutral pH – underlines the specialist – wash with warm water, never take a hot shower. Furthermore, it is advisable to continue using supplements based on beta-carotene, green tea extract, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid”. The use of these products “even after exposure to the sun can provide great help from within the body to keep the skin hydrated and healthy”, he concludes.