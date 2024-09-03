The Arrest warrant issued against Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González It was not a surprise, given the steps promoted by Attorney General Tarek William Saab that were being implemented, it was more than evident that it would happen.

EL TIEMPO had already announced that if González Urrutia, who has proven with evidence that he won the presidential elections on July 28, did not appear at the three summonses of the Prosecutor’s Office, he would have to accept that the courts would issue an order.

The police that must execute the order is the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigations Corps (CICPC) but so far, they have not shown up at González’s home in Caracas, the first reason being because he is not there.

Since his last public appearance on July 30, González has been kept in custody, but his exact whereabouts are unknown. It is presumed that, like María Corina Machado, he is in a diplomatic mission.

Edmundo González Urrutia with his wife, Mercedes López, at a campaign event. Photo:Getty Images

However, his wife and daughter are at their residence, as is his lawyer, who has insisted that they are willing to cooperate with justice as long as it is within the framework of the law.

“If there is a search warrant, it will be complied with and proper access will be granted to CICPC officials and the Public Prosecutor accompanying them. They should carry out the procedure with the guarantees established by the Constitution and the Organic Code of Criminal Procedure,” said José Vicente Haro, lawyer for the González family.

Haro made these statements to several journalists waiting outside the opposition politician’s residence, awaiting some procedure.

If there is a search warrant, it will be complied with and proper access will be granted to Cicpc officials and the Public Prosecutor who accompanies them.

In conversation with this newspaper, Haro assured that they would cooperate with justice and that at no time would they refuse to cooperate or give rise to any obstruction of it.

The lawyer, known for his career as a constitutionalist, also told reporters that it was important to remember that responsibilities are personal and that “Mrs. Mercedes de González cannot be at risk and that she herself is willing to cooperate,” referring to a possible search and arguing that no action can be taken against the lady.

Regarding the question of a possible exile of the opposition leader, Haro assured that this is not contemplated and that he will remain in Venezuela with the citizens.

Edmundo González reiterates that the will of Venezuelans to 'change in peace' must be respected. Photo:AFP / EFE

What options does the international community have?

A few days ago, María Corina Machado had already warned that the Nicolás Maduro regime would pursue her and GonzálezHowever, the international community has done nothing but provide support and statements of rejection that in practice seem to do little to help find a way out of the Venezuelan crisis.

The United States took a firmer step by seizing Nicolás Maduro’s plane on Monday, dealing a more accurate blow that may be the reason for the hasty arrest warrant against Edmundo González.

In addition, the Bloomberg news agency also announced that there would be 15 individual sanctions against government officials.

The Treasury Department is close to announcing 15 individual sanctions against officials affiliated with Maduro

“The Treasury Department is close to announcing 15 individual sanctions against officials affiliated with Maduro who it says ‘obstructed the holding of free and fair presidential elections,’ according to documents seen by Bloomberg,” the media outlet reported.

The agency also reveals that the measures aim to Key leaders who the United States says “collaborated with Maduro to undermine the July 28 vote”a list that includes members of the electoral authority, Venezuela’s highest court, the National Assembly and the intelligence police and military intelligence agencies, known as Sebin and Dgcim. The plans could be announced this week and could change before they are finalized.”

Colombia and Brazil have once again remained silent, a position that has characterized them in the crisis in their neighboring country. Both countries take their position several days later, at least that is what they have been doing since July 28.

In a recent conversation between this newspaper and opposition leader Juan Guaidó, now in exile, he said that it was time for more forceful action from the international community.

Presidents Gustavo Petro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Photo:Presidency of the Republic

“At this moment we have evidence that we won the election. There are some minutes that reflect this and that are public thanks to the bravery of the volunteers and the electoral witnesses. I believe that the international community is debating what to do because they know that it is not enough to simply acknowledge what happened, which is the minimum necessary,” Guaidó said in the interview.

“Now we have to go to the next step and we could talk about things that were not implemented, such as the Inter-American Charter of Human Rights. This cannot be poetry. The UN has tools: diplomatic pressure, multilateral sanctions, the reward for Maduro that the United States has. “That is to say, I believe that the international community cannot be afraid to exercise its attributes and tools,” Guaidó said.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and various groups have rejected the arrest warrant and expressed their concern.

The Organization of American States, the European Union, countries in the region, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and various groups have rejected the arrest warrant and expressed their concern, a position that perhaps has little impact on the Chavista leadership.

On Monday, Maduro said he would only hand over power to another Chavista president.

Nicolás Maduro, during his television program. Photo:With Maduro+

The U.S. said Tuesday there would be “consequences,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, adding that “the arbitrary and politically motivated action demonstrates the lengths to which Nicolas Maduro is willing to go to try to hold on to power following his attempt to steal the July 28 presidential election.”

It should also be remembered that The United States is the only country asking for a reward of 15,000,000 dollars for the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

Another front that is silent but not out of the game is the investigation that is being carried out against the Venezuelan State for crimes against humanity in the International Criminal Court.

What options does Edmundo González have in the face of persecution?

In practice, González has no choice but to continue calling on Maduro to begin a peaceful transition process, as he has made known in several videos posted on social media.

It is known that both Machado and González are holding talks with the international community, but on the ground, in Caracas itself, it is difficult to confront any process of justice because all institutions are controlled by the same government.

Venezuelan law is clear that a 75-year-old person cannot be sentenced to prison in a public prison, but must serve his sentence at home. However, the accusations against the opposition figure “have no basis,” said a lawyer who preferred not to be identified for security reasons.

There are six charges against González: forgery of documents, usurpation of functions, instigation to disobedience, conspiracy, damage to the system and association.

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Weather correspondent – Caracas