Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Abu Dhabi’s obtaining the rating of the safest city in the world for the sixth year in a row, to enhance its location as a safe destination for living, work and investment, and reflects the care and support of the wise leadership that has placed security and safety at the top of its priorities to make citizens, residents and visitors happy, which has contributed to achieving great achievements in Global security indicators, in a way that directly supports economic development in the emirate, raises the level of tranquility in society, and enhances the goals and values ​​of the message of tolerance among different nationalities.

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi was ranked the safest city in the world for the sixth year in a row, according to the “Numbiu Index for City Safety 2022”, outperforming 458 cities. The assessment is based on the public’s opinion and their answers to questions related to the cost of living, safety levels, pollution and crime, with Abu Dhabi achieving the highest score of 88.14. In addition to the evaluation results, Abu Dhabi’s lead in the global index is a direct result of several strategies, represented in: the existence of the principle of justice and the rule of law, the development of police agencies in the country through the use of the most important modern technologies in support of the police system, and the presence of training and qualification for police personnel to face various challenges and situations, In addition to the approach of foreseeing the future and proactive plans aimed at reducing crime rates in society, and the presence of tolerance, coexistence and social brotherhood that guarantees a decent life for the various segments of society.

Abu Dhabi is adopting a number of initiatives, including activating national standards for urban distribution, enhancing communication with the media, developing a system to respond to rumors that affect the sense of security and safety, and the governance of security issues that affect the security of society, in addition to the existence of a number of initiatives to reduce crime of all kinds by developing Updating the systems and means of cooperation between the agencies concerned with monitoring through the ports, and the methods of international cooperation by adopting and signing agreements of public interest.

At the same time, the emirate is adopting initiatives that work on adopting and attracting young talents and talents in various fields, developing scientific capabilities, creating and developing smart buildings, modern and smart applications, developing operational systems, developing policies and legislation based on artificial intelligence, and studying the impact of technologies on the future of police work, with a view to targeting Achieving the state’s agenda and plans for the next stage.

The results of the “Numbio Index for Cities Safety 2022” are a direct result of a wise vision of the wise leadership that made security and safety its first priority for the comfort and well-being of citizens and residents, and gave the true reality of the path of safety and tranquility that everyone lives on the land of the capital, Abu Dhabi. The continued achievement of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the first place in the world indicates that the Abu Dhabi Police is on the right path and adopts comprehensive strategies that ensure the continuation of security leadership and high flexibility in dealing with all developments and security events in the emirate, which is an incentive to achieve more gains at the local and global levels.