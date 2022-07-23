Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The “Osole” platform, launched last April by the Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, provides 5 services that the bus transport and goods transport sectors can benefit from.

The “Ostoel” platform aims to enhance compliance with transportation regulations and achieve a safe transportation sector throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and makes it easier for transportation companies to register with the Integrated Transportation Center, including the registration of vehicles and drivers, and the customer’s journey through the platform includes company registration, vehicle registration, drivers registration and obtaining permits.

The “Ostoel” platform is an electronic system linked to tracking software and a central database that allows the ability to know the location of vehicles by connecting to electronic tracking devices, and supports the concerned authorities in organizing the movement of its vehicles, determining their locations in real time, organizing operations, and monitoring the extent to which drivers comply with traffic and traffic rules. It aims to enhance security and safety on the roads, and enables the analysis of vehicle movement data, the use of the data in planning and appropriate decision-making, and the extraction of performance indicators for both fleet operators and drivers. The Integrated Transport Center stressed that it is not possible to apply for any service with the center until after registering in the permit services system of the Integrated Transport Center “Ostoel”.

The center clarified that there are no fees set for registration in the Integrated Transport Center permit services system, whether for goods transport permits services or for passenger transport permits services by buses.

The Integrated Transport Center has given all bus transport operators in the emirate and buses registered outside the emirate and operating in it a deadline until September 15, 2022 to adjust their status in line with the provisions, requirements and requirements of the executive regulations for operating passenger bus transport services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The Fleet platform also provides all services related to carrying out the activity of transporting goods on land roads, and the period available to adjust their status according to the regulations until next October.