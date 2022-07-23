Uprdor “Chernomorye”: a section of the federal highway A-148 in Sochi was blocked due to heavy rains

A section of the federal highway A-148 in Sochi was blocked due to heavy rains. This was reported by the press service of the road management department “Chernomorie”, reports RIA News.

The movement of cars is blocked between tunnels 7 and 8 on the backup A-148, as there is water in the tunnel. Also, due to flooding, a section of the route under the overpass on Areda in central Sochi was blocked.

Earlier, the city authorities reported that due to heavy rains, the water level in the Bzugu River had reached unfavorable levels. The head of the district and rescuers arrived at the scene.

A heavy downpour on the night of July 23 flooded the streets in Sochi. It lasted until morning and was accompanied by hurricane-force winds. In some areas there were power outages due to the elements.