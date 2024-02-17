5 Roku-style STREAMING devices at Bodega Aurrera, to play Netflix, Disney and more

Find the suitable streaming device It can be a quite complicated task, above all, because the options in the market are saturated, but they are not always clear to consumers who seek to transform a conventional television into a modern smart TV that allows access to streaming platforms, and free streaming channels. Fortunately, At Bodega Aurrera there are economical options that fit your technological and entertainment needs.

With the growing popularity of platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and more, consumers are looking for affordable and reliable solutions to enjoy their favorite content from the comfort of their homes. In response to this demand, Bodega Aurrera has expanded its product offering to include a variety of Roku-style streaming devicesproviding customers with a diverse selection to meet their entertainment needs.

Bodega Aurrera offers a selection of streaming devices, designed to provide a hassle-free entertainment experience. From the classic Roku to newer options like the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, customers have access to a variety of devices to suit different budgets and preferences.

With a regular price of $949.00, the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick offers a economical solution for those who want to access popular platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Disney+ and HBO. Its compatibility with Google Home and Chromecast built-in make it a versatile option for digital entertainment enthusiasts.

For $1,099.00, the Android TV Box MX Q PRO offers a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of memory, along with a 4K streaming experience with a wireless keyboard for added convenience. With its Android 10.1 operating system and support for dual-band Wi-Fi, this device is ideal for those looking for power and versatility in one package.

Priced at $1,399.00, the MECOOL Ultra HD Android TV Box offers Netflix and Google certification, ensuring a hassle-free streaming experience. With 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, this device offers access to a wide range of entertainment applicationsalong with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in.

At an attractive price of $699.00, the Steren INTV-110 Android TV Box System offers an affordable way to transform any screen into a Smart TV. With its 8GB internal memory and 1GB RAM, this device provides access to a wide variety of multimedia content, along with connectivity options such as Wi-Fi and Ethernet.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offers a Ultra HD streaming experience with Alexa voice remote control, allowing access to a wide range of content on platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. With preset buttons for quick access, power and volume control of the TV and sound bar, as well as home theater audio with Dolby Atmos, this device provides a complete and immersive experience. Easy to install and designed to stay hidden behind your TV, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a convenient solution for digital entertainment, for $800.

Whether you're looking for an affordable solution or a high-end streaming experience, Bodega Aurrera offers a variety of options to meet your digital entertainment needs. With devices such as the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick, the Android TV Box MX Q PRO, the Android TV Box Ultra HD MECOOL and the Steren Sistema Android TV Box INTV-110, customers have access to a wide range of options to stream Netflix, Disney+ and more.

Visit your local Bodega Aurrera store today, or shop online to have it delivered to your door and discover the perfect streaming device for you.