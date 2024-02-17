National Athletic visited Deportivo Cali, but not only did they lose 3-2, but their coach, John Bodmerwas insulted by a fan who evaded security and entered the press conference.

The fan entered the press room and interrupted Bodmer to insult him, but soon security reacted and took him out of the venue.

After the incident that forced Jhon Bodmer to leave the scene, the fan was forcibly removed by the Police who were in that area of ​​the stadium.

The notice

Nacional, this Saturday, issued a statement in which it vehemently rejected what happened in the Valle del Cauca stadium.

Deportivo Cali 2-0 Atlético Nacional

⚽ Javier Reina

🅰️ Fabián Castillo 📌 Cali reaches 13 goals scored and is the team with the most scores.pic.twitter.com/B67ydlm5hl — Jose Perez (@JosePerez1205) February 17, 2024

“We asked Dimayor and the competent authorities how a fan entered an exclusive space for accredited journalists,” he says.

And he adds: “Likewise, greater control and guarantees so that similar situations or violence, as have already occurred in several stadiums and with different Colombian soccer teams, do not happen again.”

Once the fan started insulting the coach, the press conference ended, but everything remained in the video.

“As a club we defend freedom of expression framed by non-negotiable respect for human beings and for institutions. As long as they are done in the corresponding places for it,” warns the club.

