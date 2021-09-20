Cannabidiol (CBD) is derived from cannabis flowers and buds (marijuana or hemp plants). CBD, on the other hand, does not generate the “high” associated with marijuana since it lacks the chemical tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

To be clear, hemp and marijuana are both derived from the cannabis plant, but they contain varying amounts of THC. Marijuana can contain up to 30% THC, but hemp has no more than 0.3 percent THC. While marijuana-derived CBD oil is still banned in the majority of states, hemp-derived CBD oil is lawful in all 50 states.

In reality, it is one among over 113 “cannabinoids” identified in the cannabis plant, several of which are being studied for possible health advantages. Keep the following in mind:

CBD will not make your pet “high.” CBD, unlike THC, the major psychoactive component in marijuana, is entirely non-psychoactive and can be used on dogs. CBD also has no recognized toxicity threshold and cannot cause an overdose. In reality, the CBD contained in cannabis pet supplements is often derived from hemp, a kind of cannabis with naturally low THC content.

After years of effort to break free from the drug stigma, cannabis is now gaining the recognition it deserves. The medical community is overwhelmingly in favor of the legalization of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-infused goods that claim to heal and lead to a healthier living. Scientists all across the world are doing more comprehensive study to discover the full extent of this plant’s advantages to all living species.

CBD has an impact on humans that is quite comparable to its effects on animals. This has piqued the curiosity of pet owners who want to learn more about the advantages of CBD for their cherished pets. Cannabis has assisted in the treatment of human ailments such as arthritis, withdrawal symptoms, depression, seizures, digestive issues, and pain alleviation. These are difficulties that dogs face as well, which is why there is a growing interest in using CBD to help pets all around the world. CBD might be an excellent element to add to the carts of pet owners whose focus is the happiness and well-being of their dogs. Here are some of the ways CBD can help cats and dogs.

CBD is a naturally occurring cannabidiol found in Cannabis plants. The structure of these cannabinoids is comparable to that of the substances that help our body’s endocannabinoid system operate. When exposed, cannabidiol interacts with the system’s CB receptors and improves organ function. It contributes to a variety of health benefits for our bodies.

Is CBD Oil safe?

The usage of CBD oil in humans is becoming more common, but can CBD oil be given to dogs? Is it safe for our canine companions and other animals? Despite the fact that veterinary scientific study into this novel medication is still in its early stages, several veterinarians have begun to suggest CBD oil for dogs.

According to one short research from Colorado State University, healthy canines tolerated CBD well overall, with reports of mild diarrhea and modestly increased blood ALP (liver enzyme) levels. More comprehensive studies are needed, according to the researchers, to assess potential long-term effects of CBD on dogs’ livers, although no acute threat of liver damage was identified.

​​While there is no conclusive scientific research on the use of CBD to treat dogs, there is anecdotal evidence from dog owners that it can alleviate pain, particularly neuropathic pain, as well as assist control seizures.

CBD is also utilized for its anti-inflammatory qualities, cardiac advantages, anti-nausea effects, hunger stimulation, anti-anxiety impact, and possibly anti-cancer benefits, according to scientists, but there is no clear research on this usage.

Many human studies suggest that cannabinoids have anti-inflammatory properties and can aid in the treatment of anxiety, aggressiveness, pain, seizures, muscular spasms, and neurological diseases.

There is also a wealth of anecdotal data from pet parents on internet forums, social media, and other platforms regarding the advantages of CBD usage in their pets. It’s also worth noting that we haven’t heard of any severe adverse effects or negative health issues from pet parents (or veterinarians) who have used CBD oils or treats.

Possible side effects

While there is no scientific research on the negative effects of CBD use in dogs, there may be some based on how CBD affects people. Make sure you are using the correct dosage to avoid any unwanted adverse effects. Dry mouth: CBD has been found in studies to reduce saliva production. This might appear as increased thirst in dogs.

Blood pressure: High doses of CBD have been linked to a transient decrease in blood pressure. Even if the dip is modest, it may cause a transient sense of dizziness.

Drowsiness: CBD has been used to alleviate anxiety in dog owners. CBD’s relaxing impact might induce mild sleepiness, especially at larger dosages.

CBD, which has anti-inflammatory effects, can be used to treat a variety of illnesses. The chemical interacts with receptors, which are part of our body’s immunological system. It instructs receptors to fight to decrease the release of inflammatory chemicals. People are now using the drug to alleviate pain caused by inflammation, such as arthritis and multiple sclerosis. So far, consumers have given favorable feedback, believing that the effects are more powerful and beneficial than other drugs.

Similar results can be seen in pets suffering from chronic pain. Research describes how CBD can have this impact. CBD briefly decreases the effectiveness of anandamide absorption in the body after ingestion. This molecule is in charge of pain detection in the body. Users have reduced discomfort as a result. These two CBD actions in the body assist alleviate pain in your pets.

CBD can aid in the treatment of appetite and digestive problems.

Pets’ appetites and overall health tend to deteriorate beyond a certain age. By addressing the underlying issues, CBD can help boost your pet’s appetite. CBD may also assist with nausea and vomiting caused by medications or chemicals, according to research. With cannabis becoming more widely available in the United States, CBD may be your best bet for boosting your pet’s overall health.

CBD has the potential to aid in the treatment of cancer.

CBD has also been shown to be an effective therapy for reducing tumor development in dogs. A research done in Boston summarizes the effectiveness of CBD in inhibiting the development of cancer cells. Cannabidiol aided in the removal of cancer cells from the body. In addition, chemotherapy is being used to treat cancer. CBD can also improve the efficacy of this treatment approach by assisting with adverse symptoms such as vomiting, lack of appetite, and nausea. This allows pets undergoing chemotherapy to live a more normal existence. Sativa dominant strains have comparable benefits, such as CBD for cancer symptoms.

CBD can assist in the treatment of seizures and epilepsy.

Pet seizures are tough to treat. Potassium bromide and phenobarbital are two common medicines used for dogs. These are intended to reduce the frequency and severity of seizures. However, these drugs have not been proved to be successful, since around 30% of pets, particularly dogs, appear to experience seizures even after taking these meds. Canine epilepsy is a common cause of seizures in dogs. However, the use of CBD to treat some types of epilepsy has been shown to be beneficial in people.

CBD can help relieve tension and anxiety in your pets.

Anxiety and worry can be caused by a variety of factors, including a new owner, a new home, separation from the owner, travel, noise from crackers or carnivals, or even a phobia particular to your pet. These might result in aggressive behavior, lack of food, defecating in unusual locations, chewing on plastics and footwear, tremors, frequent barking, or restlessness. These are signs that your pet is experiencing anxiety episodes as a result of stress.

Anxiety medication delivery for pets is slightly more difficult than for people. This is why CBD oil can be a fantastic approach to give your pet a natural and effective medicine.

