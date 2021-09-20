The world is not standing still, technology is evolving, new inventions are emerging, and so are new opportunities. We can have thesis proofreading online! So should a person in such conditions remain with knowledge at the university level? An important condition for life in society is the rapid adaptation to new information.

The world’s leading countries are changing the education system, adhering to the concept of lifelong learning with the following elements:

opportunity to study at any age;

obtaining maximum skills and abilities;

formal and non-formal education.

Modern society requires to keep the brain in shape, because while we train it, they are still young.

Training is a cure for diseases

According to research, those who are constantly seeking and gaining new knowledge remain active for a long time. A person who systematically trains his brain has the following qualities:

-effective thinking;

-attentiveness;

-quick solution of problem tasks;

-good memory;

-clarity of mind.

You don’t have to teach everything at a crazy pace, everyone teaches as they see fit. But the constant support of brain activity gives the main center of our body signals that a person is not ready to grow old, that he is still young and seeks to remain active.

Professional growth

Moving up the career ladder is directly dependent on gaining new knowledge. In 10 years, the work of people of certain professions will be replaced by machines, the list of required positions will change, so you need to keep your finger on the pulse and learn something new to be needed.

However, simply learning is not enough, because theoretical knowledge is nothing compared to practice. Therefore, the information just received should be practiced for a long time to achieve perfection and do everything almost automatically.

The main condition for the effectiveness of training is the eradication from the head of the idea that you know everything and can. No one knows everything, a clever one who thinks he knows nothing.

Learning is interesting!

It is worth studying not only to pave the way to the dream position. Learning itself is interesting, it encourages, makes you active, you get pleasure from learning something new. The main thing is to choose the area you would like to study, for example, animation. And explore everything to the maximum, take from this science all that is possible. Read all the resources, look at the courses, go to master classes.

How to study independently?

For students and schoolchildren, education is the main activity. For adults it is a job. Therefore, according to research, adults can continue to study only under the following conditions:

they definitely need it;

ability to plan time independently;

high probability of success.

We study in order to solve some problems in the future, and for this you need:

be able to purposefully search for information, solutions;

not to stop before difficult tasks;

control your own emotions and experiences;

make decisions independently;

evaluate yourself objectively.

So, it is important to be able to look for the information you lack, control yourself and motivate you to learn, because no one will do it for you. And to evaluate ourselves from the outside, because sometimes we can’t do something because we lack confidence, knowledge, strength. Only he who sees and admits his mistakes will go forward.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...