The multifunctional Mexican attacker, Jesus Manuel Corona, better known as the ‘tecatito‘ He has everything to be able to shine in Spain and show all his talent with Sevilla.
The Spanish team trusted him and he is the new ‘9’ of the team where he will seek to be the first Mexican to truly stand out, after three failed attempts (Torrado, Laýun Y Hernandez).
For this reason, in the following list we present five points to take into account to think that the Mexican national team will have a good step in their adventure in Spain.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
After things lined up in the best way for the Mexican and the Sevillian board (lowered the cost of his file due to Porto’s high claims a few months after being a free agent and obtaining his European passport).
The versatile winger was able to obtain a long-term contract until the summer of 2025, that is, at 29 years of age he was able to join the Spanish team for three and a half years, which gives him the confidence to be a long-term player.
Julen Lopetegui, the team’s coach, has already directed it in Portugal. For this reason, it is clear that the Mexican player will help in Andalusian territory: “We welcome you. He is a player who can help us, without a doubt, who can play in different positions. And he’s a good level player and I think he’s going to help us. We know him well”.
The coach himself explained it and mentioned that ‘tecatito‘ is a player who arrives to help and contribute to the team on any front of the attack as right to left and who can even play a role as an interior or winger.
With just turned 29, the Rayados de Monterrey youth squad has a lot of experience in European football, as this year he will be eight years old and has been able to compete in leagues such as the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and compete in international European competitions such as Europa League, Champions League , in addition to being an international with the Mexican team.
Many of us have thought about it and it is that, in its best moments, the ‘tecatito‘ He has shown that he is outstanding when he proposes it, if he had any South American nationality, any team from the main European leagues would have signed him above €50 million Many years ago.
But this way, with a low profile, he is able to show his full potential, with speed, ball control, dribbling, dribbling, power, facing, among many other aspects.
#reasons #Jesús #Tecatito #Corona #stand #Sevilla
Leave a Reply