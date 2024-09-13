Next Friday, September 13th, Tigers receives the Athletic San Luis in it Volcano for Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXThe team from Monterrey is the runner-up of the semester with 14 points, while the team from Potosí is in seventh place with eleven points.
It should be remembered that for this commitment, the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman would return to the goal, after serving his long suspension and recovering from an operation that occurred a few months ago, so Fernando Tapia would go to the bench.
Although against the Pumas the Brazilian defender Joaquim Pereira caused a scare due to the dizziness he suffered and the Brazilian Rafael Carioca worked separately last week, both are in optimal conditions to participate in the match.
Here are five predictions for this match:
After eleven suspension matches, The Paton will return to the goal of the regios, however, it will be difficult for him to keep a clean sheet. Of the seven games that the colchonero team has played, in six of them it has scored a goal, only against Pachuca He was unable to convert. It is no wonder, since they have great attackers like the Ivorian Franck Boli and the Brazilians Leo Bonatini and Yan Oliveira. Vitinho Ferreira He is injured and will not participate.
So far in the tournament, the U has not known defeat, with four wins and two draws, so it is expected that they will once again add three points at home. However, the Gladiators will make things difficult for the locals, as the idea of the Spanish coach Domenec Torrent is always going forward.
When talking about goals for the Regio team, the Frenchman quickly comes to mind André-Pierre Gignac and the Argentine Nico Ibanezbut in recent games the Cuban-born player has appeared to reflect on the scoreboard. He scored a double against the Pumas and previously he was present in front of Saints Laguna.
Many would think that El Brujo would come to the team to immediately take on the role of starter, however, the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He has already shown that it will not be like that because he has to fight against others with more seniority rights like Ozziel Herrera, Diego Lainez and Sebastian Cordova. He will have to gradually earn his place, so he will once again come off the bench to continue adding minutes.
It is already clear that the university students will win the match and will suffer, but it is almost certain that they will end up asking for a goal at the last minute, as they are sometimes accustomed to. The power of the Potosi offense will knock on the door in the last minutes, which could leave the goalkeeper as a great figure. Nahuel Guzman already on the defensive led by Joaquim Pereira with the Argentine captain Guido Pizarro and Diego ReyesThe team could be leaning back and holding out until the final whistle.
