There Amazon Spring Deals Festival has started and many very interesting promotions are now available, in multiple product categories. For example, we point out that the Google Pixel Buds A-Series earphones they are now on sale at €69, compared to a recommended price of €109.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price is the lowest ever on Amazon Italy and the product is sold and shipped directly by the e-commerce giant.
Google Pixel Buds A-Series
The Google Pixel Buds A-Series earphones they have speakers with 12mm dynamic drivers that promise high-quality audio. The sound is adapted based on where we are and depending on the noise level thanks to the Adaptive Sound feature. It also supports Google Assistant: just say “Hey Google” to request to turn on music, read notifications and other functions.
The battery promises 5 hours of listening with one charge: using the case you get up to 24 hours of total listening time. The earphones are sweat resistant. They recharge with a USB-C cable. Includes three sizes and also the stabilizer arch.
