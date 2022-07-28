Thursday, July 28, 2022
'5 million for being 5 minutes late' and Steven Gerrard's toughest fines

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 28, 2022
in Sports
Gerard (left).

The Aston Villa manager also punishes players who park their car incorrectly with money.

Discipline is part of football, as in life. The need to establish a series of rules that allow players to maintain good behavior has been a recent constant for coaches. Steven Gerrard is not far behind, after spending a good time on the bench. After his departure from Rangers, he applies it ‘to perfection’ at Aston Villa.

Gerrard’s fines

Steve Gerrard

Steve Gerrard, Los Angeles Galaxy player.

The former player seeks to establish rules, under equal conditions, to avoid all kinds of complications, so that, in his opinion, the footballers give a sample of education, professionalism and personality, on and off the pitch.

Total, there are 18 rules that have changed the development and daily life of the ‘villains’. Each of these items represents an economic value to be paid. Fines range from $60 to nearly $1,300.

(Also: Shakira and Piqué don’t separate? That’s how ‘I congratulate you’ sounded in the Barcelona dressing room).

It was not only Gerrard, but also Ten Hag, at United, and Xavi, at Barcelona, ​​who decided to impose certain fines so that the players are in the best possible position for the work of the arduous season.

These are the points that Gerrard has for his players, with an emphasis on punctuality. The figures are in pounds sterling and today each one is worth 5,311 Colombian pesos:

1. Being late for training 500 pounds
2. Forget GPS training 100 pounds
3. Being late for training camp 200 pounds per minute
4. Being late for a meeting, outing or with the coach on game day £1000
5. Being late for the coach £200 per minute
6. Being late for a meeting £200 per minute
7. Improper attire on match day (polo shirt and black suit) £100 per item
8. Leaving clothing at the training ground £100 per item
9. Leaving plates or glasses on the restaurant table £10 per item
10. Bad parking (outside or inside the football world) 100 pounds
11. Being late for a commercial appearance £250
12. Forget Birthday Cake £50 a Day
13. Do not wear flip flops in the showers 100 pounds
14. Failure to report to the doctor before 10 am for injury or illness £200
15. Being late for therapy with the physio 200 pounds
16. Leave the snus anywhere £200
17. Forget Recovery Stockings 50 Pounds
18. Sanctioned for discussing 200 pounds

More news

FOOTBALL

