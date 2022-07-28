Last Tuesday, July 26 Santiago Gimenez played his last commitment as a Deportivo Cruz Azul player to continue his career in the Old Continent, it was this Wednesday, July 27, that the footballer left the facilities of La Noria to undertake his trip to the Netherlands and conclude his signing with the Feyenoord of the eredivisie.
The 22-year-old Mexican attacker is excited about this new adventure, however, it also hurts him to leave the team that saw him grow as a professional.
“It was very difficult, it’s something that hurts me a lot (leaving Cruz Azul), it makes me very sad, but I also put God’s plans first in my dreams and I think this is a great path,” said the former Cruz Azul player. I’m a little nervous, but more than nervous, anxious for this to be done because I’m fulfilling a dream.”
– Santiago Gimenez.
In this way, the celestial youth squad will remain under the orders of the strategist Arne Slotafter he was going through a good moment with the Machine where he scored five goals in five days and despite all this, the sky-blue directive was very accessible so that his star ‘9’ could emigrate to European football.
“I thank them very much (Cruz Azul) they have given me the opportunity that out there I know that if I had been in some other team out there it would not have happened (signing) and they have been a fundamental part of this, they have listened to me and they did not They have cut the wings, obviously with the ninth, with my debut, with each and every one of my teammates, coaching staff, staff, with all the people who work at the club. The truth is that it is a beautiful club, “he said.
Finally, the Aztec attacker assured that he is satisfied after what he achieved with the cement team, such as having been part of the team that could be champion of the ninth league after more than 23 years of waiting, as well as winning the confidence of Diego Aguirre to start as a starter.
