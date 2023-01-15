Ali Maali (Dubai)

5 different banners appeared in “Gulf 25” in the Iraqi stands during the tournament currently being held in the city of Basra. They carried a lot of humor and laughter, and spread widely on social media in Iraq. These banners confirmed the great integration of the Iraqi fans with the tournament, and some of them carried message delivery. Different families, some of which were funny and had a lot of humor.

An Iraqi fan carried a banner that read: “Here is his mother Shlong,” which sparked positive reactions on social media. Not only that, but there was another banner in a second match for the Iraqi national team against the Yemen national team, where the Iraqi artist Ali Farhan appeared from the stands, carrying a banner with him. On it was written: “I wish marriage is like the Gulf Cup every two years, a bride.”

Another shot was taken by a number of young people in response to the publication and filming of Iraqi women in the tournament, as they carried a banner in the stands that read in Arabic: “And you photographed me.”

Perhaps the funniest of these social messages came with an Iraqi child in the auditorium, addressing his school, saying: “Sit Anna in Basra, I am the dictator of dictation,” a snapshot that sparked many reactions on social networking sites in Iraq.

There is another, fifth banner, during which Iraqi young men appeared, addressing a message to their mother through a large banner that read: “A feast for Flossaj in Basra,” “This is a feast for Kitty Flossaj,” similar to the Iraqi fan who went to the World Cup Qatar 2022, after “stealing” his mother’s money. .