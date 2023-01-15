Since his debut in F1 with the Spirit in the mid-80s arriving at the management of the A1GP passing from the victory with Bentley at Le Mans in 2003 and the management of Arrows in the early 90s: this in summary the long adventure in the world of motorsport of John Wickham, who died at the age of 73 following a long illness. Wickham founded the Spirit team which made its debut in F1 in 1983 bringing Honda engines back to the Circus after the Japanese giant left the category in the 1960s.

In the first season of its history, Spirit fielded the Swede on the track Stefan Johansson later landed at Ferrari alongside Michele Alboreto. Johansson came close to scoring points in the Netherlands finishing in seventh place at Zandvoort, a placement that remained the best achieved by Spirit who lost the Honda supply at the end of the season as the Japanese company found an agreement with Williams.

In 1984 Mauro Baldi he finished eighth three times in a year in which Spirit changed three engines (Hart, Ford and Cosworth). In 1985 the Spirit season lasted three races, then the team closed its doors by handing over the supply of Pirelli tires to Toleman. In total there were 26 Grands Prix that saw the Spirit at the start.

Wickham later served as director of the Arrows team in the early 1990s and was then program manager Bentley Le Manswho took victory in the illustrious endurance race in 2003. Wickham was also responsible for the A1GP series, which ran from 2005 to 2009. Below are some pictures of the Spirit team cars at the start in F1 from 1983 to 1985 .