Right now everyone is with Black Myth: Wukong this, Black Myth: Wukong that, while Xbox fans can do nothing but watch and want to play it. Since the Microsoft console version is delayed indefinitely, we want to help you so that you don’t suffer so much because of it.

That’s why we recommend 5 games that were better received than Wukong and that you can also enjoy on your Xbox. Why suffer for one when you can enjoy all of these?

Games better received than Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox

5 – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order may put you off Black Myth: Wukong and more

Let’s start this list by killing two birds with one stone because Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will cover you with the desire to play Star Wars: Outlaws and Black Myth: Wukong at the same time. Like the monkey game here we find an action game with several soulslike elements. Of course the setting now is the galaxy far, far away where a lightsaber and the force are our weapons.

Source: EA.

Something that achieves very well Fallen Order is to give you that power trip of feeling like a Jedi master once you master its mechanics. It also has several bosses that will test you both physically and mentally. If you have an Xbox and also a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, then you can enjoy it at no additional cost. Give it a try and you might forget about the monkey at least for a moment.

4 – Lies of P

Lies of P It meets several of the things of Black Myth: Wukong. It is an action game with soulslike elements, very good graphics and inspired by literature. All it’s missing is a monkey in the lead role. Here you take control of Pinocchio in the city of Krat where other robots have lost control and turned against humans. It’s your duty to rescue good old Geppetto and get to the bottom of what caused the robotic madness.

Source: Neowiz.

Your primary weapons are Pinocchio’s robotic arm, which can be switched between to use different abilities, as well as various melee weapons that you can combine to create one that suits your playstyle. It really is one of the best action games of recent years. So much so that it will make you stop shouting ‘give me the monkey’ and start saying ‘lie to me, Pinocchio’.

3 – Bayonetta can give you the unbridled action and big bosses like those in Black Myth: Wukong

Now we go with a game that can offer you pure and hard action against huge bosses that you can ignore similar to those that are present in Black Myth: Wukong. For the first time on this list we don’t have a game with soulslike elements but that doesn’t take anything away from the Umbra witch and her fight against the angels of heaven.

Source: PlatinumGames.

Most of your time in Bayonetta will be spent fighting different types of celestial creatures while comboing between different melee and ranged weapons. Not to mention some pretty fancy demon summons. You can currently find it in an anniversary bundle that includes Vanquish so you can have twice the fun and for a tiny fraction of the current price of Black Myth: Wukong.

2 – Devil May Cry 5

Of course we can’t talk about action games without one of the best representatives of the genre: Devil May Cry. Of course we include their most recent release, which in our opinion is the best so far. Like Bayonetta, it is based on a combo system and linking attacks to get the best score while finishing off your rivals. Only it goes much further.

Source: Capcom

Mainly due to the fact that it has three protagonists that are controlled differently. Dante with the typical DMC gameplay, Nero who uses his different arms to emerge victorious and V who relies more on summoning other creatures to fight for him. If you want action similar to that of Black Myth: Wukong against huge bosses and very good graphics, then Devil May Cry 5 is an excellent option. Try to get the Series X version to see it in all its glory.

1 – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice delivers on everything Black Myth: Wukong has to offer and more

What better way to wait for a possible future GOTY than with a game that has already won it with a clear difference over its competition. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice It could be all you need to stop thinking about Black Myth: Wukong while it arrives on Xbox.

Although it is a FromSoftware title, it is the one that strays furthest from its formula to give us a game more focused on fast action where attacks and parries are the order of the day. It will also take away your desire to enter a world inspired by Eastern mythology with a title that takes a lot of inspiration from Japanese folklore, with demons, ghosts and even giant snakes.. Let’s not even talk about powerful thunder gods.

Source: FromSoftware

Of course, like other games from the studio, it’s quite challenging but never unfair. Once you get the hang of the combat, you’ll see how exciting and complex it can be. It’ll probably take you a while to finish it, so you might as well make it your new addiction while the monkey king deigns to get his paws on Xbox.

If any of these games interest you, you’ll be happy to know that they are fairly easy to get on Xbox and at very good prices. You could even buy them all at once with the money you had saved for Black Myth: Wukong. What did you think of our top? What other game would you enjoy while waiting for the Monkey King? Tell us in the comments.

