Sharjah (WAM)

Adel Khaled, Al Hamriyah Olympic Modern Sailing Club player, won the gold medal (Ilcae6) in the European Open Championship, which was hosted by the German capital, Berlin, during the period from August 29 to September 1.

Humaid Al Shamsi, Chairman of Al Hamriyah Club, congratulated the player Adel Khaled on his achievement, praising the player’s continued brilliance in foreign tournaments, 10 days after he won the gold and bronze medals in the Swedish Championship.

Al Hamriyah team player expressed his happiness with the gold medal and raising the UAE flag in the European continent, thanking the club’s board of directors and the administrative and technical staff for their support and assistance.

Coach Najeeb Pasha said that Adel Khaled’s gold medal confirms the player’s great work and dedication in training, noting that the player is a role model for his teammates.