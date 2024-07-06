Mourning in the world of music and singing. The singer-songwriter leaves us at the age of 71 Pine of Anjou, became famous for being a music icon in the 80s. The announcement of his death was released on social media by his family.

Farewell to Pino D’Angiò: the singer passed away at 71

The world of music mourns a singer which for many was a point of reference for singer-songwriters of the 80s. We are referring to Pine of Anjoufamous artist who passed away at the age of 71 just a few hours ago.

Many remember him for the song “But which idea”a song that helped make him famous. The man was born in Pompei August 14, 1952. Since he was a child he had shown a great interest in the world of music, which is why he had thrown himself headlong into this musical adventure.

We also remember him in the first months of the year, when he presented himself to Sanremo to duet with the BNKR44 on the Cover night. In that case the man had brought his historic song on stage, revisited in a modern key thanks to the very young musical band.

The artist’s family communicates his passing on social media

To make the announcement of the disappearance of the artist some members of his family, who decided to post the sad statement on social media. Here is the message published on Instagram some hours ago. Pino d’Angiç at the Sanremo Festival There are no words to explain the darkness at this moment. With immense pain, the family announces that Pino left us today. You were the most beautiful gift that life could give to the people who had the privilege of knowing you. Your soul danced on joys and sufferings always in the same way, with the delicate strength of a suffering lion. Everything. Beyond imaginable. This is what you were, are and will remain.

A loss very strong for all those who worked with him, but also and above all for those who were lucky enough to be born into his family. funerals of the singer will be celebrated on Tuesday 9 July in his beloved Pompeii.