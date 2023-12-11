TV presenter Tina Kandelaki revealed the secrets of her youth. The post appeared on her Instagram page (social network banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

The 48-year-old celebrity said that she pays special attention to taking care of her body and complete home beauty care. At the same time, when asked by one of her subscribers why the journalist strives to look young, she replied that sports, nutrition, sleep and self-care are a daily routine.

“We don’t ask questions: “Why does everyone want healthy teeth? Why brush your teeth?” Even 100 years ago, people were without most of their teeth,” the star said.

In addition, Kandelaki admitted that she moisturizes and nourishes her skin every morning and evening. In addition, she noted the effectiveness of using masks and patches two or three times a week. In addition, the TV presenter said that she resorts to cosmetic injections and peelings.

“Here I completely trust my cosmetologist and my cosmetics brand. I only do chemical peels; I don’t recognize the abrasive, it strips off the top layer of skin. Everything is red and peeling,” she warned.

In November, Kandelaki showed off in public a necklace worth 1.1 million rubles. During the filming of the “League of Cities” program, the 48-year-old journalist captured herself on video wearing this decoration, made in the shape of a golden lily on a stem.