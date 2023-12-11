What happens on the field doesn't always stay on the field. This time the Brazilian Filipe Luis He made a harsh confession of the day he harassed the Argentine Angel Di Mariamessing with his wife, something he now regrets.

The Brazilian, recently retired, arrived at Atlético de Madrid in 2010, where he shared a team with another Argentine, Sergio 'Kun' Agüero.



Filipe said in Chat Podcast that he was going to open his heart to tell this anecdote that marked him.

The former defender recalled his first classic against Real Madrid as a player for the Colchonero team and assured that he received advice from Kun Agüero, which he followed and which he regretted. “I arrived at Atlético, we were going to play against Real Madrid and Agüero told me: 'Filipe, if you get close to him, he will get lost, he will leave the game. In the first, tell him about his wife.' And I arrived and told him: 'Your wife, I don't know what.' I cursed him, I pronounced the name of his wife… And there he looked at me, he was crestfallen, I won the whole game. And he didn't really have a good game,” the player explained.

“I came home and I regretted it a lot… Di María, I'm really sorry, today I ask for your forgiveness,” said the former player.

Both the Brazilian defender and the Argentine attacker were debutants in classics on their teams; they were both starters in that League match in November 2010.

Although Kun's tactics served to distract Ángel Di María, this was not enough for Atlético de Madrid to win the classic, as it was 2-0 for the locals with goals from Carvalho and Özil for Real Madrid.

PABLO ROMERO

