Only for the sale season and for a limited time, Amazon Mexico gives you the opportunity to buy a 55 inch smart tvequipped with QLED technologyoperating system Google TV and compatibility with Alexafor only $6,299 Mexican pesos. This is a promotion of 46% off applied to the TCL Smart TV which is regularly priced at $11,599 MXN and can now be purchased for 12 months interest-free from $524.91 MXN.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, September 21, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.”

The Amazon Mexico offer applies to the TCL 55″ Smart TV Q650G Seriesan electronic device ideal for building your own entertainment center at home, in the game room, bedroom, living room, or any other space you require. Among its best features are the following:

QLED display technology

4K Resolution

Refresh rate 60 Hz

DTS Premium Sound

Dobly Visio Atmos

Micro Dimming

Game Mode Pro

Color Amplifier

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, HDMI

Dimensions 8.1 cm (D) x 122.6 cm (W) x 71.1 cm (H)

Compatible Internet Services Alexa and Google TV

Artificial intelligence

The screen of the 55-inch TCL Smart TV stands out for being QLED, which allows more than a billion colors for high definition, ideal for playing series, movies, documentaries, television programs and even your favorite video games. If you need more details, you can consult the CLICK HERE.

Take advantage of a 46% discount on Amazon Mexico to buy this 55-inch TCL Smart TV.



What is the 12-month interest-free payment like?

This screen with special price of $6,299 Mexican pesos On Amazon Mexico, you have free shipping that can be upgraded to fast delivery throughout the country through subscription to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days. You also have the opportunity for a 30-day free return. Additionally, payment is available from 3 to 12 months without interest with participating credit cards:

– 3 months of $2,099.66 paying in total $6,299.00 MXN

– 6 months of $1,049.83 paying in total $6,299.00 MXN

– 9 months of $699.88 paying in total $6,299.00 MXN

– 12 months of $524.91 paying in total $6,299.00 MXN

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.