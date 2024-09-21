The Saturday of the fifth and penultimate round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Vallelunga never ends, with race 1 now in the hands of Flynt Schuring, the young Fulgenzi Racing driver declared the winner after the publication of the final classification and the related shower of penalties that arrived after the race.

Initially this afternoon, Francesco Braschi, Janne Stiak and Schuring himself (who was therefore third) had been classified in that order, all after Larry Ten Voorde had already served the initial 10-second penalty inflicted on him for a jump start.

The stewards’ work did not end there, however, and, as happened in Imola, the podium celebrated by Braschi on the top step was effectively cancelled due to a 5-second penalty inflicted on the Dinamic Motorsport driver for forced contact with Lirim Zendeli, who was pushed to the outside of the Roma curve during the overtaking move made by the Cattolica driver on the German on lap 1.

But the twists and turns didn’t end there, because Stiak was also penalized, again with 5 seconds, in his case for incorrect positioning on the starting grid at the start.

The safety car deployed in the final laps brought the group back together and the relative gaps, and so these 5 seconds weigh heavily: Braschi falls to ninth position and Stiak to 11th. A bit like what happened with Ten Voorde’s jump start, who ended up outside the points zone and was then further penalized with a post-race drive-through (25 seconds) and therefore second to last for having dangerously accompanied Marvin Klein off the track at the start, when the Frenchman was then forced to retire.

The Dutchman therefore only earned the point for the fastest lap, the Target Competition standard-bearer not even that and the third in the running for the title, Keagan Masters, can somehow smile at the end of a Saturday that was not so brilliant, but which in the end ended with a precious top-5 for Team Q8 Hi Perform.

In fact, at the moment Masters and Ten Voorde are tied at the top of the new general ranking, even if the Dutchman will add tomorrow the 2 points gained thanks to the pole position also obtained for race 2, which now awaits him in front of everyone and again with Stiak at his side at 11.30 on Sunday (live on Dazn and www.carreracupitalia.it).

Having said that Schuring, who at 18 years old achieved his first personal victory in the Carrera Cup Italia (and made the Fulgenzi team’s Saturday much less bitter than what Ten Voorde achieved), the second place on the podium of today’s race 1 went to Bayley Hall, who also achieved his first podium in the Italian single-make series with the BeDriver team (the team’s first podium of the season), and third to Lirim Zendeli, who with Ombra Racing is once again the winner of the Rookie classification, where he is now one step away from the title given Braschi’s relegation.

Finally, Diego Bertonelli with TDE climbs to fourth place, author of a nice overtaking maneuver halfway through the race on Masters, who as mentioned is fifth, ultimately lucky and probably smiling…