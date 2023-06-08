Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Executive Council, the Sharjah Sports Paddle Tennis Championship is being held, which is one of the initiatives of the Sharjah Sports Channel to contribute to supporting community sports, from the 14th to the 18th of this month. Details of the championship in a press conference today attended by Major General Saif Al-Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Khaled Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Muhammad Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, Rashid Al Obed, Director of the Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, and Muhammad Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Channel. sports.

More than 450 players will participate in the first edition, with a prize value of 165 thousand dirhams, in 3 categories: an open category that includes Gulf and foreign players, the Gulf category, which are players from the UAE and the Gulf region, and the third category for national players only.

Major General Saif Al-Zari expressed his happiness with this initiative, especially since the sport of padel tennis has become a family and family game in the first place. As well as the sponsors who expressed their willingness to support the idea.

Muhammad Hassan Khalaf said: “Given that this game has become heavily intertwined in society, so the idea came up, and the success of padel tennis in attracting the largest base of young people of both sexes and the whole family, and we found that it is our turn in the channel to play our societal role according to the special vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, and under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi.