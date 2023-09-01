La Fica, once again, has become the home for the next 12 days of the Fair of attractions that has been set up for the city’s September festivities, and that houses 60 attractions in its 40,000 square meters (four of them new) for children and adults, booths and picnic areas.

This year Murcians and visitors will be able to enjoy, for a minimum of 3.5 euros and a maximum of 5 euros per trip, new attractions such as a ‘Hotel of Terror’, and a 3D show with a terrifying theme; a mechanical bull for children and ‘Extazy’, which rises up to 60 meters high, and which will share space with other more traditional ones, such as bumper cars or little horses. For those who need to refresh themselves, there is Las Cataratas, and for those who want to check their balance, the Super Pot puts it to the test. As is traditional, members of the Municipal Corporation led by the mayor, José Ballesta, participated in the official opening and enjoyed some of the attractions.

It was a few minutes after 10:30 p.m. when the lights that illuminate the driveway came on, to then end the ceremony with a fireworks and fireworks show.

The fair will host Children’s Day next Tuesday, September 5, with a 50% discount on attractions. Likewise, the Murcia City Council will allocate 18,000 free tickets to vulnerable groups. September 6 will be the day dedicated to the group of people with Autism Spectrum Disorder, in which the attractions will not use music and will minimize light stimuli so that they can enjoy they.