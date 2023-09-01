Sex and sport, a contrasted relationship since ancient times

Sexual intercourse and sports performance they have always had a contrasted relationship since ancient times. How many times the declining performance of some champions was attributed to the new flame which, invariably, was and still is targeted by the fans. Only the seniors could remember the “chatter” about the White Lady of the unforgettable cycling champion Fausto Coppi or the love affairs of another football great such as the Brazilian Ronaldinho or still, nowadays, our tennis player Matteo Berrettini stumbled upon an unfortunate season considered by the fans to be the responsibility of his new girlfriend Melissa Satta.



Muhammad Ali, the famous boxer, did not have sex in the six weeks before the match in order not to lose energy. On the other hand, there are many athletes who have declared that they have never had problems having sex before competitions. And even a study of runners and runners by a sports shoe brand like Brooks Running showed that even after a relationship, he competed better.

Sex and sport, what does science say?

From a scientific point of view sexual activity could be considered as physical activity. Exercise can result in an expenditure of approximately 100 calories or 4-6 METs (metabolic units which take a person’s energy expenditure at rest as a unit, so 6 METs equals six times the energy expenditure compared to when at rest rest). And sex also affects heart rate (between 90 and 130 beats per minute) with peaks up to 170 beats. Making love improves appetite and sexual function itself. Therefore it can be considered as a form of physical activity that brings benefits to health and well-being. Already in ancient Greece or in the Roman city it was thought that abstaining from sex allowed the body not to lose testosterone, maintaining strength and aggression. But at the time there was talk of gladiators and fighters that I needed to be violent and that wasn’t really a sport.

