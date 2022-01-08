Ali Maali (Dubai)

Forty days before the start of the World Karate League “Premier League” in its first round in Fujairah, the number of participating countries has reached 44 countries so far, while the number of players has reached 229, and Italy leads the most participating countries with 21 players, and Egypt with 16 players, Ukraine 15 players, Japan 13 players, Serbia, Slovakia and Morocco 10 players from each country.

The first round of the World League will be held in Fujairah from February 18-20, followed by the second round in the Moroccan city of Rabat, the third in the Portuguese city of Lisbon, and the fourth in Baku, Azerbaijan, to conclude the tournament with the fifth round in the Russian capital, Moscow.

Engineer Hamid Shamis, Assistant Secretary-General of the Karate Federation, expressed his happiness with the establishment of the first edition of the World League in the hospitality of the Emirates, and its transfer to Fujairah, saying: This confirms the position of the country in the International Federation of the game, and that the launch of the World League from Fujairah is a new addition to the game, It motivates us to further brilliance in the field of karate, especially since we recently hosted the World Championships for men and women, which witnessed great technical and organizational success.

Hamid Shamis said: The first round is expected to witness a great turnout after the successes we have achieved during the last period, and evidence of this is that the number of countries has reached 229 countries so far, nearly 40 days before the competitions, and every day will witness an increase in the number of players and participating countries.