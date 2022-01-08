The Colombian forward Radamel Falcao, who has a contract with him Lightning Until the end of the season, he will sign his renewal with the Madrid club in the next few days for one more campaign, until 2023, according to what sources from the board of directors informed this Saturday to EFE.

The intention of the club is to make Falcao’s renewal official in the coming days, once the small fringes that are still missing are solved, although Rayo assumes that the Colombian will continue the next campaign wearing the franjirroja shirt due to the good predisposition of both parties to reach an agreement.

Falcao, 35, signed for Rayo on September 4, 2021 and, since then, has played twelve official games, five as a starter, and has scored five goals in 425 minutes of play.

Falcao, out of Rueda’s call

Miguel Borja and Juan Fernando Quintero lead the call for Colombia for the friendly match with Honduras, which will be played in Fort Lauderdale (USA) on January 16, the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) reported this Friday.

Among those summoned by the national coach of Colombia, Reinaldo Rueda, there is no Colombian among those who are part of European teams, who will be added later for the Qualifying matches against Peru in Barranquilla and Argentina as a visitor. However, Rueda made use of Quintero, who plays in China, and Cristian Arango and Yimmi Chará, who do so in the United States league.

The calls will be concentrated next Sunday in Barranquilla and three days later they will travel to the United States. “This meeting will serve as preparation for the qualifying games for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that the Colombian team will play between the last week of January and the first of February against Peru and Argentina,” the FCF said in a statement. .

Colombia, which is fourth with 17 points in the South American qualifier to Qatar 2022, will host Peru on the 28th of this month in Barranquilla and on February 1 it will face Argentina.

EFE