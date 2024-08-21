An absurd and shocking death has shocked the community of Valle Pellice, in the province of Turin. A child of only 4 years old lost his life after ending up under a tractorin circumstances yet to be clarified.

Tragic Death in Pellice Valley: 4-Year-Old Boy Run Over by Tractor

The accident occurred yesterday morning. The alarm was immediately raised by those present, but unfortunately all attempts to save the little boy were in vain. When the rescuers arrived on the scene, the child was already under arrest cardiac.

Resuscitation efforts began immediately and continued without stopping during the helicopter ride to the hospital. Queen Margherita of Turin. Unfortunately, despite the doctors’ efforts, the child died shortly after arriving at the emergency room.

Accidents with the tractors represent a high percentage of fatal accidents in agriculture and prevention is only possible with careful risk management, to ensure a safer working environment. Overturning, obstacles in the ground or defects in the PTO, the power take-off, are the main causes of accidents. To prevent them, adequate training, regular maintenance of the vehicles and compliance with safety regulations are essential. In Italy, as in many other countries, such equipment is the object of particular attention by the competent authorities, which promote awareness campaigns and increasingly stringent regulations to reduce the number of these tragic events.

There misfortune has deeply shaken the local community, leaving everyone in a state of shock. At the moment, the authorities are investigating to clarify the dynamics of the accident and ascertain any responsibilities. The very young life cut short in such a tragic way will remain indelible in the hearts of the family and of those who share the pain of this terrible loss.

Less than a month ago, the news of another dramatic episode caused by a tractor where the death of a 12-year-old boy was hit by his father.