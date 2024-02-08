Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz, Michelle Brey

Which cities are best to avoid on vacation? A new crime ranking provides an overview of how residents feel.

Munich – Even in the cold and rainy months, many people are toying with this Summer. Last but not least, winter is also a good time for holiday planning. Some are drawn to the beach, others are planning a city trip. But the decision is often difficult. A new ranking can now help. It shows which cities should perhaps be excluded due to the crime rate there.

The most dangerous cities at a glance: Four cities in South Africa in the top ten places

How dangerous a city is depends particularly on the crime index. This is determined based on the residents' assessment – and therefore corresponds to subjective feelings and not objective data. The research company “Numbeo” has compiled a list of the cities with the highest crime – with four cities in South Africa in the top ten. The list of the most criminal places is topped by the Venezuelan capital Caracas. This is followed by three South African cities:

Pretoria

Durban

Johannesburg

Popular travel destinations in the crime ranking: These are the most dangerous cities in the world

By the way, Cape Town is in 15th place. The city in South Africa has developed into a popular holiday destination in recent years. In 2023, the case of the missing Nick from Germany caused a stir. He had been on vacation there and disappeared on a hiking trail.

Places one to ten: These are the most dangerous cities in the world

1. Caracas, Venezuela 2. Pretoria, South Africa 3. Durban, South Africa 4. Johannesburg, South Africa 5. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea 6. San Pedro Sula, Honduras 7. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 8th. Port Elizabeth, South Africa 9. Fortaleza, Brazil 10. Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

European Top Ten: These cities have the highest crime indices in Europe

The first European city appears at number 35 – and is located in France, Marseille. The highest crime rate only in Europe follows Numbeo According to Coventry and Birmingham in Great Britain. Paris is number nine among the most dangerous cities in Europe. A German city is not represented here.

Vacation in cities on the list – or would you rather go somewhere else?

But this ranking doesn't have to stop anyone from leaving the cities on their vacation list. Ultimately, the ranking is not about the actual number of crimes committed in the respective city. The crime ranking reflects the feelings of city residents – and as we all know, this can vary from person to person. Many Germans are often drawn to holiday islands anyway. These islands were the most popular in summer 2023?