The Ukrainian attack is the second of its kind in less than a week in which Ukraine targeted the Crimea, which is a new indicator in the war that has been going on for more than 16 months without stopping, according to experts and analysts who spoke to Sky News Arabia.

4 Ukrainian reasons

Ivan Yaas, advisor to the Ukrainian Policy Center, believes that the Ukrainian attacks on the Crimean region come within the framework of legality and military objectives, “given that it is an occupied territory.”

Ivan Yaas says, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that despite the fact that Kiev does not always bear responsibility for the attacks on Crimea, what is happening there has several reasons, most notably:

Ukraine reminds Russia that Crimea is our territory and we will plan to return it.

An attempt to break the supply chains of weapons, soldiers and fuel from Crimea to the southern regions of Ukraine, where the counteroffensive is taking place.

The attack takes place on the airfields in Crimea, from which planes take off to attack Ukraine

These are attacks on Russian warships and docks from which Kiev is attacked, as well as the unblocking of Ukraine’s ports, and this is especially important for renewing Ukraine’s ability to export its grain and other food products to other countries of the world by sea.

part of the strategy

In the context, Vadim Aristovich, an academic in international affairs at the Ukrainian University of Tavrisky, expects the Ukrainian pressure to continue in the vicinity of Crimea in the coming days, given that this point is of paramount importance to Russia in general and President Vladimir Putin in particular.

Vadim Aristovich says, “The Crimean region is a valuable military target to cut off more than 70% of the equipment and military support for the Russian forces on the southern front, and this prompted Moscow to respond with hysterical raids, most of which were in the coastal city of Odessa.”

And Vadim Aristovich added, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the Russian bombing over the past days of the coastal city was based on civilian targets, not military ones, and they were as follows:

Destruction of the entire grain export infrastructure in the port of Chornomorsk, Odessa region.

The destruction of 60,000 tons of grain in the port that was supposed to be shipped across the Black Sea.

Setting fires at oil transport berths by targeting them with marches.

An entire industrial facility went out of service, along with two grain storage warehouses.

Targeting all power and electricity generators in the entire vicinity of the port and the city.

Destroying terrestrial communications networks by directing drone strikes on control centers.

Vadim Aristovich indicates that the coming days will witness a mutual escalation between Moscow and Kiev in the quality of military targets, most of which will be concentrated in the south so that Kiev can penetrate the Russian fortifications in that region, and the beginning of that plan is to target Crimea to prevent supplies and disperse the Russians.

Russian escalation

Oleksandr Fomin, a researcher at the Center for Security Issues of the Russian Academy of Sciences, says that the Russian response to the first targeting of the Crimean Bridge last Monday was not random, as Kiev is trying to portray, but rather came based on information and precise strikes on the port and the city from which the terrorist operations were launched, as he described it against Crimea.

And Alexander Fomin refutes, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the reasons for Moscow’s focus on its recent strikes on the coastal city of Odessa: