Four men, aged between 20 and 24, died in a car accident in Krakow, the Polish news agency PAB reported on Saturday, citing rescue workers.

The driver appears to have lost control of the car, near the Debniki Bridge, southwest of the Old City, around 3am (0100 GMT). The car had crashed into a riverbank path and overturned. All four occupants were dead, by the time emergency services arrived and the bodies were able to be removed. The waterfront promenade in the “Vistula” is popular with many residents and tourists in Poland’s second largest city.