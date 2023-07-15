the litigation

Beppe Risso

Virtus Entella appeals to the Tar to request the cancellation of the tender for the management of the Chiavari Municipal Stadium called by the municipality. According to the president of the biancocelesti Antonio Gozzi “conceiving the assignment for a sports facility with a tender is wrong”. Gozzi underlines how, contrary to what is indicated in the announcement, the management of the plant does not generate profit, rather it is a loss. “It is a discriminatory attitude – continues Gozzi – of a municipal administration that wants to hit me through Virtus Entella”. Virtus Entella has also asked the Tar for the suspension of the provision on which we will know in the coming days. In the event that Entella does not get the management, they will continue to play at the Comunale while training will move most of the time to Leivi. Y7M



02:56