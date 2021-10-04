A member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, stated that the region has experienced four hurricanes since 2000, affecting the southeastern parts of the Arabian Peninsula, namely “Gonu” in 2007, “Fit” in 2010, “Mekunu” in 2018, and Hika in 2019, the most violent of which was Gono, which is why the countries of the region have the ability and efficiency to deal with violent climatic conditions.

He explained that the names of the tropical states in the northern Indian Ocean are proposed by the countries bordering the northern Indian Ocean or its open seas, and once they are classified to the level of a tropical storm or cyclone in the northern Indian Ocean, the name is given according to the order in the meeting schedule of the relevant meteorological departments of the country bordering the northern Indian Ocean. .

Al-Jarwan said that the proposed name should be free from any political, religious, national, or personal or racial associations.

He cautioned that tropical conditions (including cyclones) are active at this time in the Arabian Sea for the fall season (October and November), and during the summer season (May and June), and sailors are called (strikes) as they strike at sea.





