In 2007, Retro studios He launched Metroid Prime 3: Corruption for him Nintendo Wii. This is one of the best games to have come to this console, however, it seems that initially it was a much more ambitious project than we thought. And is that in a recent interview, one of its developers revealed several of the original concepts for Metroid Prime 3 that never came to fruition.

Bryan Walker, who at the time was director of development at Retro studios, explained that Metroid Prime 3 it was going to have various elements that would essentially make it an open world game. Apparently, Mark Pacini, director of the series, wanted players to have a much less linear experience than in the past two games, as well as more freedom with Samus’ ship.

“Mark had an interesting idea regarding the ideas for Metroid Prime 3, compared to Metroid Prime 2. We wanted the player to have more control over the ship for example, and to some extent we did implement it but Mark had much more ambitious plans. . There was also a kind of open world, with much less linear levels, and we were all very excited about the idea. We couldn’t make some of those ideas concrete because they were so big. We did have other much smaller in-game prototypes, but the open world idea was too much. “

Due to the limitations of the Wii, many of these ideas were not developed, however, Walker was very proud of the final product and of all the people within Retro Studios. The game was very well received by both critics and fans, and as I said before, it is considered one of the best in the world. Wii.

Via: ComicBook