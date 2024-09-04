Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 04/09/2024 – 6:30

The second pilot of the 4-day week, a project that introduces new work organizations, is open for applications until the end of September. Companies interested in participating can register via the link.

The model adopted is 100-80-100: 100% salary payment, working 80% of the time and maintaining 100% productivity.

The first pilot was carried out with 19 companies and more than 250 employees, and was ficarried out in June. According to the report, the model was approved by 84.6% of senior management and saw an increase in revenue for 72% of participating companies. In addition, 83.3% of companies reported improvements in internal processes and 75% highlighted both improvements in team performance and in the use of technology.

For employees, 87.4% said they had more energy to perform tasks, 60.3% highlighted the improvement in engagement, 30.5% spoke about the reduction in weekly anxiety and 71.5% highlighted the increase in productivity.

The project is led by 4 Day Week Global and Boston College, in partnership with Reconnect Happiness at Work, by Corporate Happiness specialist Renata Rivetti, and with Fundação Getulio Vargas – São Paulo School of Business Administration (FGV-EAESP).