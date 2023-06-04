For a few weeks, low-cost Chinese electric cars have begun to become popular, whose value is around 20,000 Mexican pesos. These have become an alternative despite the fact that their circulation in Mexico is prohibited.

Far from the expectation that the law has left in relation to these vehicles, there are those who consider that these can be a solution to mobility problems in Mexico.

For this reason, we have brought you a list of four Chinese vehicles that you can buy online if you do not want the famous Chang Li S1 Pro.

Changli Mini Solar

Changli Mini Solar is one of the cheapest electric cars on the market. This is manufactured by Changzhou Xili Vehicle, the manufacturer of the legendary Chang Li S1 Pro.

Mini Solar is a great alternative, since this car has a design very similar to the Mini Copper, a luxury car that has a value of more than 600 thousand pesos.

You can buy this car through the Alibaba platform and it has a unit price of 2,192 dollars approximately 44 thousand Mexican pesos.

Changli PK-002

Priced less than Mini Solar, Changli PK-002 is a pikup truck produced by Changzhou Xili Vehicle. This is priced at $2,060 per unit on Alibaba and can be delivered to your home by parcel service.

Some highlights of this small electric truck is that it has four-wheel drive to access almost any terrain.

Also, inside we can find great amenities, such as air conditioning, leather seats, touch screen and fully electric windows.

cherymini

Chery Mini is another alternative that you can find on the Alibaba platform. This car, despite the fact that it does not have a value that is so accessible to the public, is still a good economic option compared to its similar gasoline-powered cars.

The electric vehicle has a cost of 5,900 dollars, just over 100 thousand Mexican pesos. Unlike the Chang Li Pro S1, however, the Chery Mini has features that could make it legal in Mexico.

Chery Mini offers us security qualities, such as ABS brakes, maximum speed of 100 km/h and amenities such as air conditioning, touch screen, electric windows and more.

fur jeep

Produced by the Chinese company Furinka, Fur-Jeep is a great car, ideal for the whole family due to its large interior space. And its price is around 1,800 dollars about 36 thousand pesos on the Alibaba platform.

Likewise, the Fur-Jeep offers us a maximum speed of up to 45 km/h and a range per charge of up to 50-100 kilometers.