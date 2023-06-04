Adolfo Aguilar he is proud of his latest achievement. Like comedian Jorge Talavera, they became voice actors for the latest Marvel movie.. Because of this, they became the first Peruvians to be part of a movie from this important “Superheroes” company. For this reason, the former host of “I am” talked about his participation in the latest Spiderman film on the YouTube channel “The Action Podcast” where he told about his arrival and his experience in production from sony.

What did Adolfo Aguilar say about his participation in “Spiderman: across the Spider-verse”?

“Spiderman is my quintessential historical superhero. My mug is from Spiderman. I have a Spiderman altar. My first childhood memory is me as a child watching Spiderman. That is my oldest memory in my head. Watching Spiderman in black and white”, recalled Adolfo Aguilar. In addition, he said that the contact was not direct, but that his representative was the one who mentioned the offer to him and he did not hesitate for a minute to accept it, pointing out that he would even do it for free.

He also pointed out that he does not care that he was a dubbing actor, no matter how small the role was, it is still a Marvel movie. For this reason, he was proud to be the first to get there and stated that this is what creates the difference, that we must also support and move forward.

Where will “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” be released online?

Although it has already been confirmed on which platforms “Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse” will be released, there is still no confirmed date. Sony has a contract signed with Netflix and Disney for its transmission; however, the clauses indicate that it will be when it is no longer in movie theaters. Netflix will have exclusivity for the first 18 months in streaming and then it can be viewed on both platforms.