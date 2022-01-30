The desire to finally be able to see the new F1 cars at work in 2022 is pushing fans to review the images of the sport’s past, from the most recent to the most remote ones. To do this, the most direct solution is that of YouTube, by far the largest and most famous video sharing platform in the world. The same Formula 1, present with its own official channel, offers his fans clips of races and interviews with the major protagonists of yesterday and today. In all this, according to the data reported by Social Bladethe Circus page has achieved well four billion views in total among all the videos shared to date.

A result made possible also by the 6.89 million users who signed up to the channel, by far the most popular in the motorsport landscape. In fact, behind the top car category, MotoGP is in second place in this special ranking, with 4.6 million subscribers, followed in turn by Nascar – 798,000 users – and by the WRC, with Formula E closing the top. 5. Limited to the contents published by F1, the video that was most successful is still the one published in January 2019, dedicated to 10 most dramatic moments in the pits. The latter, in fact, boasts just over 26 million views, but could soon be ousted by highlights of the Abu Dhabi GP 2021momentarily stopped at 16 million of clicks.