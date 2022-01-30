Tomorrow is the last day of the transfer market and as always happens in these situations, we will have to be attentive to the surprises that the teams leave us with the transfers. We are going to see what are the signings that are likely to happen in the last moments of the market.
The Argentine midfielder wants to leave the Premier and shine again. His departure seems to be clear and will be decided at the last moment, Olympique seems to be the closest team to hiring him, although Villarreal is also interested.
The striker from Gabon is finally the one chosen to reinforce the attack of the Blaugrana team and the agreement could be closed in the last hours of the transfer market.
Van de Beek is not happy with his participation in Manchester United and is forcing himself to the maximum to leave in this market to be able to enjoy minutes again in another team. Everton seem to be close to signing him, which could be closed at the last moment.
The Valencian striker has lost prominence at Villarreal after injuries and the good form of his attacking partners, so it is likely that he will leave at the last minute for Cádiz, a team that has shown great interest in his loan.
West Ham is having an impeccable championship to the point of competing for Champions places, and does not want to lose his place, so he would be willing to make a large investment for Kalvin Phillips, for whom he has made a formal offer. Leeds will have these last two days to accept said offer.
The French attacker knows that he will not play again for the remainder of the season if he stays at Barça, so he could leave for the Premier on the last market day. Arsenal and Newcastle seem the most interested teams.
