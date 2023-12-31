You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Taiwan.
United States Geological Survey.
Taiwan.
Earthquakes in Taiwan are frequent. The last one was in October and was of a deeper magnitude.
E F
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 shook towns in the northeast of the island of Taiwan this Sunday, with no human or material damage reported for now, according to the territory's National Meteorological Administration.
The tremor was recorded at 5:57 this Sunday (20:57 GMT on Saturday) at a depth of 47.4 kilometers and in the town of Su Aolocated in Yilan County.
The movement was felt with special intensity in the aforementioned Yilan, the neighboring county of Hualien and in New Taipei.
The last earthquake of a certain magnitude reported in Taiwan, which occurred on October 24, registered a magnitude of 6.2 and had its epicenter in the sea, about 120 kilometers east of the coast of Hualien.
Taiwan sits at the confluence of the Philippine and Eurasian plates, so earthquakes are frequent on the island.
EFE
E F
