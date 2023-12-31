Gladkov: the death toll during the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Belgorod has increased to 24

As a result of massive shelling of Belgorod by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), 24 people were killed. He reported this in his Telegram– channel governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov.

He also added that forensic experts have determined that there is another child who died. During the attack on the city, 108 people were injured, doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.

Gladkov also reported destruction in 37 apartment buildings, 453 apartments, 3 private households, and 7 social facilities. The damage is still being assessed.

Earlier, on December 30, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Belgorod with Vilkha missiles and Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Ukrainian missilemen launched shells almost from the very border of the Kharkov and Belgorod regions, after which they promptly left their positions. The number of victims could have been higher if Russian air defense forces had not shot down some of the missiles.