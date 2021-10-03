B.Ayer Leverkusen’s young team goes into the top duel with soccer champions FC Bayern Munich after another demonstration at eye level after the international break. The team of the hour with the talent Florian Wirtz at the top won the away game on the Bielefelder Alm 4-0 (2-0) and drew 16 points in the table with front runner Munich. Leverkusen’s young guard will be visiting Bayern on October 17th (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and DAZN), who suffered their first defeat of the season against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Three days after the strong performance in the Europa League at Celtic Glasgow (4-0), in front of 16,250 spectators, the Czech EM participant Patrik Schick (24th and 57th minutes), who had returned to the starting eleven from Leverkusen, towered with his five and sixth goals of the season. Moussa Diaby (18th) took the lead. Florian Wirtz was also involved in a goal in the sixth league game in a row by preparing Schick’s first goal. The 18-year-old now has four goals and five assists on his season account. Now it’s time for him to join the national team. Kerem Demirbay ensured the final score with a converted penalty in stoppage time.

Bielefeld remains without a win this season and with four points on the relegation place. After the break, the team of coach Frank Kramer at FC Augsburg concludes the 8th matchday.

Focus on Florian Wirtz

Immediately before kick-off at the DAZN streaming service, Leverkusen’s coach Seoane was convinced that the “team was very fresh despite the game in Glasgow”. That was already to come true in the first half, in which the guests, who had changed to three positions with Odilon Kossounou, Amine Adli and Schick, built on their merciless effectiveness in the 4-0 win in Glasgow. And the focus was always on Florian Wirtz, who initiated the lead with a cross pass to Schick in the Bielefeld penalty area on the first fast advance after 18 minutes. The Czech continued to play for Diaby, who was successful thanks to the legs of Bielefeld goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

Almost in return, the underdog apparently managed to equalize. After a throw-in, the ball landed in the Leverkusen penalty area at Patrick Wimmer. The Austrian, who returned to the starting XI, reacted with his back to the goal and kicked the ball with his heel into the far corner. But offside was the Japanese Masaya Okugawa, through whose legs the ball rolled. Referee Felix Zwayer (Berlin) took back the hit after VAR information and viewing the TV images because Okugawa Leverkusen’s goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky took the view. Bielefeld’s sports director Samir Arabi argued at DAZN that it was a clear goal from his point of view, because Okugawa had not touched the ball.

The disappointment had not yet faded with the Bielefeld supporters when the next quick advance from Wirtz rolled, who served Schick with millimeter precision and completed it very cool. Wirtz was also involved in a goal in the sixth Bundesliga game in a row. Diaby (33rd), Schick (41st) and Wirtz (45th + 2) could have scored more goals.

After the change, the Arminia tried to pick up speed again. But the great opportunities did not jump out. And then the first quick advance via Jeremie Frimpong made the preliminary decision. Schick’s head nodded off the flank of the Dutchman.