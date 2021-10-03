“The third dose? You have to do the mRna”, Pfizer and Moderna, “even those who did Astrazeneca”. Thus the commissioner for the Covid-19 emergency Francesco Paolo Figliuolo at Che tempo che fa on Rai3. “There is no problem of doses. We have all the doses to vaccinate all Italians, the logistics are running at full capacity – he underlined – We started with over 80, RSA and health professionals over 60. We are immunocompromised, soon the circular for the frail “. “Tomorrow the EMA will meet and say something about the third dose, then Aifa will have its say – continued Figliuolo – In the US they are giving the third dose to over 65s, the same in France, in Great Britain from 50 years upwards . We are waiting for October 4th and then we will give the directions “.

“The third dose for everyone? I wait what the scientists say, it seems that a booster dose is better up to a certain age. Then the evidence in the field does not impose it on us for the younger ones but we are ready. When we see the data for understand what happens on the antibody decalage, we will be ready “. Those who have received the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine “will do the vaccine at mRna. There will be a call, then we will also have free access”.