HErbstmeister FC Bayern Munich had it again in Thomas Müller’s 400th Bundesliga game at the end of the year against the crisis club VfL Wolfsburg. Three days after the 5-0 shooting match at VfB Stuttgart, the Munich soccer stars, who were particularly hungry for goals this season, ended the first half of the season on Friday evening with a 4-0 (1-0) match in the Allianz-Arena without any spectators. 56 hits after a half series are a record.

“The first half was a bit more difficult, Wolfsburg played even more disciplined,” said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann afterwards: “In the second it was impressive what we did. We won every ball before the center line. In the end, it was well deserved at altitude. “

Jubilarian Müller was able to celebrate his 134th goal in the Bundesliga in the 7th minute. The original Bavarian successfully dusted off after VfL goalkeeper Koen Casteels let Serge Gnabry slap a flutter ball forward. The first goal by Dayot Upamecano in the Bayern shirt was also put on by Müller (57th). The agile Leroy Sané increased to 3-0 (59th) with his remarkable long-range shot.

It was a late jubilee evening for Robert Lewandowski. The Pole chased his 43rd Bundesliga goal in 2021 up to the 87th minute in vain, then scored after preliminary work by Jamal Musiala. Before that, he threw the ball over it from a good position (66th) and shot at a pass from Gnabry VfL goalkeeper Casteels (76th). Lewandowski exceeded the record of the recently deceased Bayern legend Gerd Müller, who also scored 42 goals in the Munich jersey in 1972.

“That hurts,” said Wolfsburg coach Florian Kohfeldt, who at least praised the graduation and the courage to play. “Of course, defending doesn’t work at all, I’m sorry,” he said at DAZN. Because the Lower Saxony did that far too deeply and not always cleverly.

With 43 points the Bavarians said goodbye in two weeks of Christmas vacation. They expanded their lead over pursuers Borussia Dortmund to nine points at least until Saturday evening. “We’re absolutely on track in the Bundesliga,” said Bayern boss Oliver Kahn on the TV station Sat.1: “We won all the games in the Champions League. In this respect, you can be very satisfied with the sport. ”The only real flaw was the early DFB-Pokal out in Mönchengladbach.

And Wolfsburg? The VfL conceded the seventh competitive game defeat in a row. 20 points are an indictment of a team that took a place in the Champions League last season. There are no happy Christmas days for the coach Florian Kohfeldt, who was abandoned by the initial success, and his professionals.

Kohfeldt formed his eleven in a deeply defensive manner and coached them very intensively and audibly in the empty stadium for a long time. The Bayern half was mostly a restricted area for the guests – except for a few advances. Striker Wout Weghorst had the best opportunity shortly after Müller’s defeat goal, but failed from a tight angle against the very responsive national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Otherwise, Bayern searched the midfield duo Marc Roca and Jamal Musiala as representatives of the missing national players Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka almost constantly for gaps in the narrow spaces around the Wolfsburg penalty area and in it. When Müller, Sané and Gnabry combined directly, it was dangerous. The Wolfsburg, who were still winless in Munich, were unable to defend and prevent everything in their 23rd defeat in their 25th guest appearance. You were just a sparring partner who could have lost even higher.